Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Quarterly 1st SOF Truth Event Spotlights Care Coalition’s Role in Reintegration, Readiness [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Quarterly 1st SOF Truth Event Spotlights Care Coalition’s Role in Reintegration, Readiness

    MACDILL AFB, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Michael Bottoms  

    U.S. Special Operations Command

    Army Maj. Dave Carr and his wife Lauren discuss how the Warrior Care Program helped them during David’s recovery from a brain tumor at the quarterly 1st Special Operations Forces Truth event at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla., Jan. 29, 2025. Photo by Michael Bottoms.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 15:09
    Photo ID: 8855472
    VIRIN: 250129-F-YT673-1004
    Resolution: 5043x3362
    Size: 2.58 MB
    Location: MACDILL AFB, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Quarterly 1st SOF Truth Event Spotlights Care Coalition’s Role in Reintegration, Readiness [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Bottoms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Quarterly 1st SOF Truth Event Spotlights Care Coalition’s Role in Reintegration, Readiness
    Quarterly 1st SOF Truth Event Spotlights Care Coalition’s Role in Reintegration, Readiness
    Quarterly 1st SOF Truth Event Spotlights Care Coalition’s Role in Reintegration, Readiness
    Quarterly 1st SOF Truth Event Spotlights Care Coalition’s Role in Reintegration, Readiness
    Quarterly 1st SOF Truth Event Spotlights Care Coalition’s Role in Reintegration, Readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Quarterly 1st SOF Truth Event Spotlights Care Coalition&rsquo;s Role in Reintegration, Readiness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSOCOM Warrior Care Program (Care Coalition)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download