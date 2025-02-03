Navy Command Master Chief Petty Officer Ryan Gray, from the Naval Special Warfare Group 4, discusses the incorporation of the Warrior Care Program at the unit level during the quarterly 1st Special Operations Forces Truth event at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla., Jan. 29, 2025. Photo by Michael Bottoms.
Quarterly 1st SOF Truth Event Spotlights Care Coalition's Role in Reintegration, Readiness
