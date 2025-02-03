Leaders from across the Special Operations Command listen to remarks provided by Colby Jenkins, acting assistant secretary of defense for special operations and low intensity conflict, during the quarterly 1st Special Operations Forces Truth event at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla., Jan. 29, 2025. Photo by Michael Bottoms.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 15:09
|Photo ID:
|8855467
|VIRIN:
|250129-F-YT673-1001
|Resolution:
|5245x3497
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AFB, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Quarterly 1st SOF Truth Event Spotlights Care Coalition’s Role in Reintegration, Readiness [Image 5 of 5], by Michael Bottoms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
