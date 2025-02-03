Logistics Team moves Mobile District to New HQ

2. Logistics team members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District discussed strategies for the headquarters relocation in Mobile, Alabama, on Jan. 29, 2025. Their efforts have been essential in coordinating the move and ensuring equipment, furniture, and supplies are efficiently transferred to the new state-of-the-art facility. (U.S. Army photo by Jeremy Murray)
