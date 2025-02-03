Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Logistics Team moves Mobile District to New HQ [Image 2 of 3]

    Logistics Team moves Mobile District to New HQ

    MOBILE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Jeremy Murray 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    2. Logistics team members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District discussed strategies for the headquarters relocation in Mobile, Alabama, on Jan. 29, 2025. Their efforts have been essential in coordinating the move and ensuring equipment, furniture, and supplies are efficiently transferred to the new state-of-the-art facility. (U.S. Army photo by Jeremy Murray)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 13:35
    Photo ID: 8855214
    VIRIN: 250129-D-JC415-3861
    Resolution: 2668x1872
    Size: 973.28 KB
    Location: MOBILE, ALABAMA, US
    USACE
    Mobile District
    Mobile Delivers

