Logistics Team moves Mobile District to New HQ

MOBILE, Ala. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, is on the move literally. As the District transitions to its new, state-of-the-art headquarters in downtown Mobile, the logistics team has been at the forefront, ensuring a smooth and efficient relocation.



The team has worked tirelessly to prepare for this milestone for the past year, organizing efforts to declutter, streamline operations, and upgrade logistical support before the move.



"This milestone is a testament to our shared history and commitment," said Kris Mullins, Mobile District Chief of Staff. "We take great pride in our relationship with Mobile. This new building will help us as a District serve the Nation, the State of Alabama, and the City of Mobile for many more years to come."



As part of this preparation, the logistics team relocated a larger, more advanced warehouse to a new offsite facility to support the District's mission and future needs.



"This move required extensive planning and execution," said Carlos Williams, Mobile District Logistics Manager. "We had to ensure that everything is accounted for, properly stored, and systematically relocated so that operations could continue without disruption."



This new warehouse has served as a crucial hub for storing new equipment and items from the old building that will move to the new headquarters. The team has managed the relocation process more efficiently by centralizing operations, ensuring nothing is overlooked.



One of their key initiatives has been hosting Excess Equipment Rodeos, a strategic effort to manage the large volume of equipment turn-ins required for the transition. Through these events, the team has systematically collected and processed outdated Information Technology equipment such as computers, laptops, monitors, and printers, allowing for better organization and inventory tracking across all levels.



"We knew that with a move of this scale, handling excess equipment efficiently would be crucial," Williams said. "The Excess Equipment Rodeos allowed us to dispose of outdated technology in an organized manner while ensuring that only essential, updated equipment makes it to the new facility."



The team of nine expediently completed excess turn-in this year while preparing to clear its old location. Upon completing the District move, the team estimated clearing more than 10 million dollars in excess equipment from its books within three years.



In addition to managing technology assets, the logistics team organized a large-scale Shred Fest, where thousands of pounds of outdated documents were securely disposed of, further preparing the District for a fresh start in its new facility.

The team's work doesn't stop with clearing out the old building. They are also responsible for ensuring the new headquarters is fully furnished and move-in ready when employees arrive. This includes overseeing the delivery, placement, and setup of office furniture and equipment, a crucial step in ensuring the workspace is functional and efficient from day one.



"We've taken a proactive approach to ensure that when employees arrive, they can immediately get to work in a well-organized and fully operational environment," said Williams. "Every desk, chair, and piece of equipment is being carefully placed with efficiency and productivity in mind."



With the final phases of the move underway, furniture removal crews are set to begin evaluating and executing the process of clearing out all remaining office furniture and equipment from the Federal Building. This critical step ensures the property can be returned promptly to the General Services Administration.



"This move is more than just changing locations. It represents a significant investment in the Mobile District's future," said Williams. "By relocating our logistics operations to a bigger and better warehouse and ensuring the new building is fully equipped, we've positioned ourselves to provide even greater support to the district's mission."



The new six-story, 190,000-square-foot headquarters on the redeveloped Mobile Civic Center site is designed with sustainability, security, and adaptability in mind. It features solar-shading devices, landscaped promenades, and flexible workspaces to support future growth.



As the District settles into its new home, the logistics team's planning, dedication, and hard work will stand as a testament to their mission-driven approach, which ensures the District's operations continue without missing a beat.