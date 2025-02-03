Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Logistics Team moves Mobile District to New HQ [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Logistics Team moves Mobile District to New HQ

    MOBILE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Jeremy Murray 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    Stacks of boxes fill the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District's new offsite warehouse in Mobile, Alabama, on Jan. 29, 2025. The warehouse is a key hub for storing equipment and supplies during the transition to the new headquarters. (U.S. Army photo by Jeremy Murray)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 13:35
    Photo ID: 8855213
    VIRIN: 250129-D-JC415-2608
    Resolution: 1672x1661
    Size: 558.85 KB
    Location: MOBILE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Logistics Team moves Mobile District to New HQ [Image 3 of 3], by Jeremy Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Logistics Team moves Mobile District to New HQ
    Logistics Team moves Mobile District to New HQ
    Logistics Team moves Mobile District to New HQ

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Logistics Team moves Mobile District to New HQ

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Mobile District
    Mobile Delivers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download