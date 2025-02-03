Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Idaho National Guard partners with Boise City Police Department

    Idaho National Guard partners with Boise City Police Department

    IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jadyn Eisenbrandt 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Idaho National Guard

    Soldiers and Airman from the Idaho National Guard take part in civil disturbance training led by the Boise City Police Department at Gowen Field, Jan. 16, 2025. Civil disturbance training included protest, demonstration, and riot deescalation techniques and proper use of equipment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Jadyn A. Eisenbrandt)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 13:21
    Photo ID: 8855174
    VIRIN: 250116-Z-LB832-1653
    Resolution: 7022x4681
    Size: 16.03 MB
    Location: IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Idaho National Guard partners with Boise City Police Department, by SSgt Jadyn Eisenbrandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    partnership
    Idaho
    National Guard
    civil disturbance
    Idaho National Guard
    Boise Police Department

