Idaho National Guard partners with Boise City Police Department

Soldiers and Airman from the Idaho National Guard take part in civil disturbance training led by the Boise City Police Department at Gowen Field, Jan. 16, 2025. Civil disturbance training included protest, demonstration, and riot deescalation techniques and proper use of equipment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff. Sgt. Jadyn A. Eisenbrandt)
|01.16.2025
|02.04.2025 13:21
|8855172
|250116-Z-LB832-1491
|5109x3406
|10.13 MB
|IDAHO, US
|2
|0
