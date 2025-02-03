COMACC All-Call

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of Air Combat Command, speaks with Airmen assigned to the 366th Fighter Wing at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Jan. 8, 2025. The mission of ACC is "People First and Mission Always". (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Keagan Lee)