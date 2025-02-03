U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of Air Combat Command, speaks to Airmen assigned to the 366th Fighter Wing during an all-call at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Jan. 8, 2025. Wilsbach emphasized the importance of upholding standards and staying mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Keagan Lee)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 10:13
|Photo ID:
|8854527
|VIRIN:
|250108-F-RN612-1018
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|10.5 MB
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COMACC All-Call [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Keagan Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.