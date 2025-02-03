COMACC All-Call

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of Air Combat Command, and Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, command chief of ACC, speak to Airmen assigned to the 366th Fighter Wing during an all-call at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Jan. 8, 2025. They emphasized the importance of upholding standards and staying mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Keagan Lee)