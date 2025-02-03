Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB CSM meets with Basic Leader Course students, provides graduation remarks [Image 2 of 3]

    405th AFSB CSM meets with Basic Leader Course students, provides graduation remarks

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.04.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick Marrill, the command sergeant major of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, provides guest remarks Jan. 31 at the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy’s Basic Leader Course, Class 03-25, graduation in Grafenwöhr, Germany. “It’s important to provide the next generation of leaders with leadership nuggets they can use when they return to their units,” said Marrill. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

