405th AFSB CSM meets with Basic Leader Course students, provides graduation remarks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick Marrill, the command sergeant major of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, provides guest remarks Jan. 31 at the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy’s Basic Leader Course, Class 03-25, graduation in Grafenwöhr, Germany. “It’s important to provide the next generation of leaders with leadership nuggets they can use when they return to their units,” said Marrill. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)