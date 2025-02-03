405th AFSB CSM meets with Basic Leader Course students, provides graduation remarks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick Marrill, the command sergeant major of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, is presented with a token of appreciation from one of the graduating students of Basic Leader Course, Class 03-25. Marrill served as the guest speaker for the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy graduation in Grafenwöhr, Germany, Jan. 31. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)