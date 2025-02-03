Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB CSM meets with Basic Leader Course students, provides graduation remarks [Image 1 of 3]

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.04.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick Marrill, the command sergeant major of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, is presented with a token of appreciation from one of the graduating students of Basic Leader Course, Class 03-25. Marrill served as the guest speaker for the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy graduation in Grafenwöhr, Germany, Jan. 31. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

