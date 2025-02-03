Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Am Navy Medicine: Lieutenant Kristin Thompson [Image 2 of 2]

    I Am Navy Medicine: Lieutenant Kristin Thompson

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2025

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Navy Lieutenant Kristin Thompson served four years aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, ending her service as Department Head of the facility’s Patient Centered Medical Home. During her time at the clinic, Thompson assisted her colleagues by leading focus groups and improving the delivery of women’s health services through the establishment of a walk-in contraceptive clinic. As the Director of PCMH, she oversaw 64 staff members providing healthcare to over 10,000 patients annually. Thompson was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal on Thursday, January 30 in recognition of her outstanding service and expertise.

