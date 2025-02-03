Navy Lieutenant Kristin Thompson served four years aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, ending her service as Department Head of the facility’s Patient Centered Medical Home. As the Director of PCMH, she oversaw 64 staff members providing healthcare to over 10,000 patients annually. Thompson was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal on Thursday, January 30 in recognition of her outstanding service and expertise.
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 07:22
|Photo ID:
|8854171
|VIRIN:
|250130-O-KJ310-4511
|Resolution:
|3184x2123
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, I Am Navy Medicine: Lieutenant Kristin Thompson [Image 2 of 2], by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
I Am Navy Medicine: Lieutenant Kristin Thompson
No keywords found.