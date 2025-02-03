I Am Navy Medicine: Lieutenant Kristin Thompson

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Navy Lieutenant Kristin Thompson served four years aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point, ending her service as Department Head of the facility’s Patient Centered Medical Home. As the Director of PCMH, she oversaw 64 staff members providing healthcare to over 10,000 patients annually. Thompson was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal on Thursday, January 30 in recognition of her outstanding service and expertise.