    I Am Navy Medicine: Lieutenant Kristin Thompson

    Navy Lieutenant Kristin Thompson served four years aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point will soon bid Fair Winds and Following Seas to a U.S. Navy Lieutenant whose dedication and innovation ensured families of active-duty service members and retirees received exceptional patient care aboard the facility.

    Lieutenant Kristin Thompson served nearly four years with the health clinic, concluding her assignment as Department Head of the facility’s Patient Centered Medical Home.

    During her time at the clinic, Thompson assisted her colleagues by leading focus groups and improving the delivery of women’s health services through the establishment of a walk-in contraceptive clinic. As the Department Head of PCMH, she oversaw 64 staff members providing healthcare to over 10,000 patients annually.

    Thompson was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal on Thursday, January 30 in recognition of her outstanding service and expertise.

