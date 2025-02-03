Ghana Armed Forces, US Army launch first strategic communication workshop

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Kevin Ong, left, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), sits with Ghana Armed Forces Brig. Gen. Eric Aggrey-Quashie, director general at the Department of Public Relations, and U.S. Army Maj. Tyler Claus, SETAF-AF, during the opening ceremony at Dohazari Auditorium in Accra, Ghana, Jan 31, 2025. The exchange signifies the ongoing partnership and collaboration between the two forces, aimed at enhancing military cooperation and joint operations. (Photo courtesy of Ghana Armed Forces)