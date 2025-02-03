Ghana Armed Forces, US Army launch first strategic communication workshop

Courtesy Photo | Members of the Ghana Armed Forces and U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Members of the Ghana Armed Forces and U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) personnel pose for a group photo outside the Dohazari Auditorium in Accra, Ghana, on Jan. 31, 2025. The exchange signifies the ongoing partnership and collaboration between the two forces, aimed at enhancing military cooperation and joint operations.(Photo courtesy of Ghana Armed Forces) see less | View Image Page

ACCRA, Ghana – The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), strengthened their partnership through a strategic communication and information warfare exchange at Burma Camp, Ghana, Jan. 28-31.



The military exchange, part of a broader initiative to promote peace through strength, aimed to enhance both forces’ ability to navigate modern warfare, where information plays a critical role in operational success.



“Working alongside the GAF this week is a unique and rewarding experience, as it fosters a deep sense of camaraderie and mutual respect," said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Kevin Ong, SETAF-AF. "It’s not just about sharing tactics or best practices; it’s about learning from each other’s strengths and building lasting partnerships that transcend borders."



The exchange featured workshops and seminars on information operations, psychological operations and public affairs in both conflict and peacetime. Participants discussed techniques for countering misinformation, engaging with local communities and ensuring transparency to maintain public trust.



The exchange also focused on capacity building, equipping forces with the skills needed to operate effectively in information warfare scenarios.



GAF Brig. Gen. Eric Aggrey-Quashie, the director general at the Department of Public Relations, urged participants to take advantage of the exchange to enhance their technical and critical thinking skills in public relations and influence their awareness of managing and disseminating information to the public.



During the exchange, participants discussed past information operations, crisis communication simulations as well as integrating these lessons into daily military practices. Both sides emphasized the need to evolve military training to address unconventional threats, aligning with the philosophy of peace through strength.



The concept of peace through strength was a key theme throughout the engagement. Leaders from both nations agreed that a strong, well-informed military presence could deter aggression while promoting stability.



“Information warfare is an evolving battlefield, and our ability to control the narrative can shape the outcome of conflicts before they even begin,” said U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Kara Obrien, a team leader assigned to 321st Tactical Psychological Company, 13th Psychological Operations Battalion, 2nd Psychological Operations Group. “This exchange reinforces the importance of proactive communication strategies in maintaining stability and deterring misinformation.”



This collaboration between GAF and SETAF-AF highlights a shared commitment to enhancing military readiness while fostering stability through strategic communication and capacity building. As modern conflicts increasingly revolve around the control and dissemination of information, initiatives like this play a pivotal role in maintaining peace and security.