Wyoming National Guard enhances warfighting skills at Joint Leadership Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gregory Porter, Wyoming adjutant general, welcomes Soldiers and Airmen to the Joint Leadership Conference in Cheyenne, Wyo., Feb. 1, 2025. The conference brought together more than 600 senior-ranking service members to discuss leadership, emerging technologies, and strategic challenges facing the U.S. military. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Swingen)