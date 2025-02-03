Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wyoming National Guard enhances warfighting skills at Joint Leadership Conference

    Wyoming National Guard enhances warfighting skills at Joint Leadership Conference

    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Swingen 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gregory Porter, Wyoming adjutant general, welcomes Soldiers and Airmen to the Joint Leadership Conference in Cheyenne, Wyo., Feb. 1, 2025. The conference brought together more than 600 senior-ranking service members to discuss leadership, emerging technologies, and strategic challenges facing the U.S. military. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Swingen)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 22:42
    Photo ID: 8853739
    VIRIN: 250201-Z-UF691-1036
    Resolution: 4000x2667
    Size: 8.25 MB
    Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
    This work, Wyoming National Guard enhances warfighting skills at Joint Leadership Conference, by A1C Michael Swingen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army National Guard

