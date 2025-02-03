Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wyoming National Guard enhances warfighting skills at Joint Leadership Conference [Image 1 of 4]

    Wyoming National Guard enhances warfighting skills at Joint Leadership Conference

    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Swingen 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Maurizio D. Calabrese, director of intelligence and information for North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, delivers a keynote address during the Joint Leadership Conference in Cheyenne, Wyo., Feb. 1, 2025. Calabrese spoke about Great Power Competition, emphasizing the strategic challenges and evolving threats facing the U.S. and its allies in an increasingly complex global security environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Swingen)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 22:42
    Photo ID: 8853736
    VIRIN: 250201-Z-UF691-1045
    Resolution: 4000x2667
    Size: 8.95 MB
    Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Wyoming National Guard enhances warfighting skills at Joint Leadership Conference [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Michael Swingen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard

    Air
    Army
    Joint Leadership Conference

