Wyoming National Guard enhances warfighting skills at Joint Leadership Conference

Brig. Gen. Maurizio D. Calabrese, director of intelligence and information for North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, delivers a keynote address during the Joint Leadership Conference in Cheyenne, Wyo., Feb. 1, 2025. Calabrese spoke about Great Power Competition, emphasizing the strategic challenges and evolving threats facing the U.S. and its allies in an increasingly complex global security environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Michael Swingen)