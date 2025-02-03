Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band holds event at Moanalua Middle School [Image 6 of 9]

    U.S. Pacific Fleet Band holds event at Moanalua Middle School

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Boan 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    Musician 2nd Class Matt Smith, assigned to the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band, plays the trumpet while tutoring students during a Music Education Outreach Program at Moanalua Middle School in Honolulu, Jan. 19, 2025. The program supports music education between the Navy and students by providing educational resources to the younger generation in the local community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 19:36
    Photo ID: 8853620
    VIRIN: 250119-N-UL352-1111
    Resolution: 6011x4007
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Sailors
    U.S. Navy
    Outreach
    Band
    PACFLT

