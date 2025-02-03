U.S. Pacific Fleet Band holds event at Moanalua Middle School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Musician 1st Class Rachael Dobosz, assigned to the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band, instructs a student on the piccolo during a Music Education Outreach Program at Moanalua Middle School in Honolulu, Jan. 19, 2025. The program supports music education between the Navy and students by providing educational resources to the younger generation in the local community. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)