U.S. Pacific Fleet Band holds event at Moanalua Middle School

Musician 1st Class Christopher Garten, middle, conducts the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band during a concert at Moanalua Middle School in Honolulu, Jan. 19, 2025. The event was held as part of the Music Education Outreach Program, which supports music education between the Navy and students by providing educational resources to the younger generation in the local community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy R. Boan)