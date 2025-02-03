55th Wing performs at Red Flag 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 343rd Reconnaissance Squadron and 97th Intelligence Squadron integrate with the Royal Air Force’s 51st Squadron on a RC-135V/W Rivet Joint before Red Flag 25-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada Jan. 26, 2025. Red Flag provides participants the opportunity to plan and employ together in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment to strengthen integration among partners to maximize strategic capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Thornbury)