    55th Wing performs at Red Flag 25-1 [Image 1 of 3]

    55th Wing performs at Red Flag 25-1

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Thornbury 

    55th Wing

    Airmen from the 343rd Reconnaissance Squadron and 97th Intelligence Squadron integrate with the Royal Air Force’s 51st Squadron on a RC-135V/W Rivet Joint before Red Flag 25-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada Jan. 26, 2025. Red Flag provides participants the opportunity to plan and employ together in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment to strengthen integration among partners to maximize strategic capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Thornbury)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 18:41
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Offutt AFB
    RC-135 Rivet Joint
    Red Flag 25-1

