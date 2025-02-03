55th Wing performs at Red Flag 25-1

Airmen from the 343rd Reconnaissance Squadron and 97th Intelligence Squadron integrate with the Royal Air Force’s 51st Squadron on a RC-135V/W Rivet Joint before Red Flag 25-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada Jan. 26, 2025. Red Flag provides participants the opportunity to plan and employ together in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment to strengthen integration among partners to maximize strategic capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Thornbury)
|01.26.2025
|02.03.2025 18:41
|8853532
|250126-F-XK483-1038
|6048x4024
|16.21 MB
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|2
|0
