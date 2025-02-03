USSOCOM headquarters holds a groundbreaking ceremony for SOF Operations Integration Facility

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MACDILL AFB, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Michael Bottoms  

    U.S. Special Operations Command

    Leaders from USSOCOM and MacDill Air Force Base participate in the groundbreaking ceremony for the Special Operations Forces Integration Facility on MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., Jan. 23, 2025. The SOF operations integrations facility consists of a two-story building totaling 57,000 square feet in size and will take two years to build. Photo by Michael Bottoms.

    VIRIN: 250123-A-YT673-1003
