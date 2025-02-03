USSOCOM headquarters holds a groundbreaking ceremony for SOF Operations Integration Facility

Photo By Michael Bottoms | Leaders from USSOCOM and MacDill Air Force Base participate in the groundbreaking...... read more read more Photo By Michael Bottoms | Leaders from USSOCOM and MacDill Air Force Base participate in the groundbreaking ceremony for the Special Operations Forces Integration Facility on MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., Jan. 23, 2025. The SOF operations integrations facility consists of a two-story building totaling 57,000 square feet in size and will take two years to build. Photo by Michael Bottoms. see less | View Image Page

On a chilly, cloudy morning leaders from U.S. Special Operations Command and MacDill Air Force Base held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Special Operations Forces Operations Integration Facility Jan. 23, 2025, on MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. The secure facility represents the first of various efforts to modernize the headquarters.



The SOF operations integrations facility will consist of a two-story building totaling 57,000 square feet in size and is expected to take two years to build.



The ceremony was hosted by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Guillaume N. Beaurpere, USSOCOM chief of staff.



“It’s significant because when construction on the SOF Operations Integrations Facility is complete, it will be the newest, most modern, and secure facility within the USOCOM campus,” said Beaurpere. “The SOCOM HQ’s original buildings were built in 1968, so this facility – with its state-of-the-art design, security, and construction features – represents what special operations is all about.”



The command will celebrate its 38th birthday this year and the new facility will help modernize the headquarters.



“One of the hallmarks of the U.S. Special Operations community and something that has contributed to our success since our inception is the special operations commitment to innovation and adaptability. We are always adapting to the threat, to the environment, to whatever the mission, or our nation, may ask of us,” Beaurpere said. “Innovation helps us to solve challenging problems on behalf of the nation. This facility represents a facet of that adaptability and innovation.”



“This facility is a specially designed and constructed facility represents in both its design and the construction we will see over the next two years that spirit of innovation and adaptability,” Beaurpere said. “It will be the newest, most modern, and most secure facility in USSOCOM, continuing a larger effort within the command to modernize our aging SOCOM Campus here on MacDill.”



The facility is scheduled to be completed in 2027, and its unique features will serve as the node for SOF operations for a new task force conducting missions all over the globe that will better posture and enable special operations forces to accomplish whatever mission they are assigned.