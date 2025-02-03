USSOCOM headquarters holds a groundbreaking ceremony for SOF Operations Integration Facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Cdr. Damian Mendoza, the special military construction program manager gives opening remarks about the groundbreaking ceremony for the Special Operations Forces Integration Facility on MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., Jan. 23, 2025. The SOF operations integrations facility consists of a two-story building totaling 57,000 square feet in size and will take two years to build. Photo by Michael Bottoms.