NAVSUP BSC | Lt. Gallagher Promotion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250203-N-QL632-1010

MECHANICSBURG, Pa.

(February 3, 2025)



Lt. Joshua Gallagher, project officer, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), is pinned by his spouse during a promotion ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, February 3. During the ceremony, Gallagher was promoted to the rank of lieutenant.



U.S. Navy photo by Vitaliy Rusavskiy (Released)