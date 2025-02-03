NAVSUP BSC | Lt. Gallagher Promotion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250203-N-QL632-1008

MECHANICSBURG, Pa.

(February 3, 2025)



Capt. Juan Carlos “JC” Uribe, commanding officer, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), administers the oath of office to Lt. Joshua Gallagher, project officer, NAVSUP BSC, during a promotion ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, February 3. During the ceremony, Gallagher was promoted to the rank of lieutenant.



U.S. Navy photo by Vitaliy Rusavskiy (Released)