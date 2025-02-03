Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP BSC | Lt. Gallagher Promotion [Image 2 of 3]

    NAVSUP BSC | Lt. Gallagher Promotion

    MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2025

    Photo by Vitaliy Rusavskiy 

    NAVSUP Business Systems Center

    250203-N-QL632-1018
    MECHANICSBURG, Pa.
    (February 3, 2025)

    Capt. Juan Carlos “JC” Uribe, commanding officer, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), signs documents for Lt. Joshua Gallagher, project officer, NAVSUP BSC, during a promotion ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, February 3. During the ceremony, Gallagher was promoted to the rank of lieutenant.

    U.S. Navy photo by Vitaliy Rusavskiy (Released)

