Damage Controlman 2nd Class JohnPaul Bungarner uses a naval firefighting thermal imager during a mobility damage control and engineering drill on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 1, 2025. Fitzgerald is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jesse Monford)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2025 22:57
|Photo ID:
|8852113
|VIRIN:
|250201-N-GZ228-1070
|Resolution:
|3189x4783
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DCTT/ETT Drill | USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Jesse Monford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.