DCTT/ETT Drill | USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62)

From left, Damage Controlman 2nd Class JohnPaul Bungarner communicates with Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) Fireman Amir Givens during a mobility damage control and engineering drill on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 1, 2025. Fitzgerald is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jesse Monford)