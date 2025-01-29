Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DCTT/ETT Drill | USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DCTT/ETT Drill | USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.01.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse Monford 

    USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62)

    From left, Damage Controlman 2nd Class JohnPaul Bungarner communicates with Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) Fireman Amir Givens during a mobility damage control and engineering drill on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 1, 2025. Fitzgerald is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jesse Monford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2025 22:57
    Photo ID: 8852112
    VIRIN: 250201-N-GZ228-1062
    Resolution: 4674x3116
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DCTT/ETT Drill | USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Jesse Monford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DCTT/ETT Drill | USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62)
    DCTT/ETT Drill | USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62)
    DCTT/ETT Drill | USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62)
    DCTT/ETT Drill | USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62)
    DCTT/ETT Drill | USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Damage Control
    USS Fitzgerald
    Training
    Third Fleet
    Prepared
    DDG62

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download