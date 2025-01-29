DCTT/ETT Drill | USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Damage Controlman 2nd Class JohnPaul Bungarner helps a Sailor properly don his firefighting ensemble during a mobility damage control and engineering drill on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 1, 2025. Fitzgerald is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jesse Monford)