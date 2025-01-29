Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLM Training Camp | Wheelchair Rugby | Team US [Image 5 of 11]

    JBLM Training Camp | Wheelchair Rugby | Team US

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2025

    Photo by Anthony Beauchamp 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Team US wheelchair rugby team during the 2025 Team U.S. Invictus Games Training Camp located at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM), Washington, February 2 – 5, 2025. In total, 50 competitors will represent the United States at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 from February 8-16, 2025. The Invictus Games is an international sporting event for wounded, injured, and ill Active Duty and Veteran military personnel. The Games use the power of sport to support recovery, rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who serve their country. DoD photo by Anthony Beauchamp.

    Adaptive Sports
    Invictus Games
    Wheelchair Rugby
    Team US
    IG25

