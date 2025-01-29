JBLM Training Camp | Swimming | SOCOM SSG Colton Chabot | Marine SSgt Robert Dominguez (ret.)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOCOM SSG Colton Chabot and Marine SSgt Robert Dominguez (ret.) (left to right) participating in swimming during the 2025 Team U.S. Invictus Games Training Camp located at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM), Washington, February 2 – 5, 2025. In total, 50 competitors will represent the United States at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 from February 8-16, 2025. The Invictus Games is an international sporting event for wounded, injured, and ill Active Duty and Veteran military personnel. The Games use the power of sport to support recovery, rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who serve their country. DoD photo by Anthony Beauchamp.