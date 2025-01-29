Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers stand at attention during the closing of the 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition awards ceremony at Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia, Feb. 2, 2023. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of 78th Troop Command Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Cameron Boyd)