    MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Cameron Boyd 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Brandon Cook, the command sergeant major of 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, pins Spc. Brandon Lu, a signals intelligence analyst, representing the Forest Park-based 221st Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, in the award ceremony following the 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition at Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia, Feb. 2, 2025. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of 78th Troop Command Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Cameron Boyd)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2025 18:24
    Photo ID: 8851897
    VIRIN: 250202-Z-TH742-1004
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US
    This work, Pinned! [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Cameron Boyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Here We Are
    Pinned!
    Pinned!!
    Coined!
    Attention!

    Best Warrior Competition
    Georgia Army National Guard
    U.S. Army
    U.S. National Guard
    78TCBWC2025

