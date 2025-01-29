Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Brandon Cook, the command sergeant major of 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, coins Sgt. Nicholas White, a human intelligence collector representing the Marietta-based 1st Battalion, 122nd Regional Training Institute, 78th Troop Command, in the award ceremony following the 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition at Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia, Feb. 2, 2025. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of 78th Troop Command Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Cameron Boyd)