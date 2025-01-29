Take a Moment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Nicholas White, a human intelligence collector representing the Marietta-based 1st Battalion, 122nd Regional Training Institute, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, collects himself before entering the Board for the 2025 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition, Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia, Jan. 31, 2025. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of 78th Troop Command Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Katlynn Pickle).