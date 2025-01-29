Just Breathe

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Skylar Steen, a parachute rigger representing the Marietta-based 165th Quartermaster Company, 781st Troop Command Detachment, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, goes before the Board for the 2025 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition, Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia, Jan. 31, 2025. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of 78th Troop Command Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Katlynn Pickle).