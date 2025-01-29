Just Breathe

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2025

    Photo by Spc. Katlynn Pickle 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Skylar Steen, a parachute rigger representing the Marietta-based 165th Quartermaster Company, 781st Troop Command Detachment, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, goes before the Board for the 2025 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition, Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia, Jan. 31, 2025. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of 78th Troop Command Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Katlynn Pickle).

    Best Warrior Competition
    Georgia Army National Guard
    U.S. Army
    U.S. National Guard
    78TCBWC2025

