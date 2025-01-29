Don't Forget

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Davin Wyatt, a signals intelligence analyst representing the Forest Park-based 221st Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, prepares for the Board for the 2025 78th Troop Command Best Warrior Competition, Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia, Jan. 31, 2025. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of 78th Troop Command Soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Katlynn Pickle).