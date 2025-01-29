Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Army Col. Nathaniel Stone, the incoming commander of the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, receives the brigade colors from U.S. Army Brig Gen. Jason Fryman, the commander of the Georgia Army National Guard, during the 48th Infantry Brigade change of command ceremony at Volunteer Headquarters in Macon, Georgia on Feb. 02, 2025. The passing of the colors represents new leadership and new missions ahead. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Princess Higgins).