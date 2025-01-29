Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Army Col. Jason Baker, outgoing commander of the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, passes the brigade colors to U.S. Army Brig Gen. Jason Fryman, commanding general of the Georgia Army National Guard, during the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team change of command ceremony at Volunteer Headquarters in Macon, Georgia on Feb. 02, 2025. The passing of the colors represents new leadership and new missions ahead. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Princess Higgins)