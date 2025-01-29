Appreciation

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    02.02.2025

    Photo by Spc. Princess Alexandria Higgins 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S Army Master Sgt. Kimberly Neal presents a bouquet of yellow roses to Nina Stone, the wife of U.S. Army Col. Nathaniel Stone, the incoming commander of the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, at the Volunteer Headquarters in Macon, Georgia on Feb. 02, 2025. Honored guests, friends and family from around the state gathered in person to celebrate the service of Col. Stone. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Princess Higgins)

    VIRIN: 250202-A-AE768-1001
    Resolution: 4867x3245
    Size: 1.7 MB
