Appreciation

U.S Army Master Sgt. Kimberly Neal presents a bouquet of yellow roses to Nina Stone, the wife of U.S. Army Col. Nathaniel Stone, the incoming commander of the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, at the Volunteer Headquarters in Macon, Georgia on Feb. 02, 2025. Honored guests, friends and family from around the state gathered in person to celebrate the service of Col. Stone. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Princess Higgins)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2025 16:29
|Photo ID:
|8851803
|VIRIN:
|250202-A-AE768-1001
|Resolution:
|4867x3245
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|MACON, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
