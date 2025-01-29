Appreciation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Army Master Sgt. Kimberly Neal presents a bouquet of yellow roses to Nina Stone, the wife of U.S. Army Col. Nathaniel Stone, the incoming commander of the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, at the Volunteer Headquarters in Macon, Georgia on Feb. 02, 2025. Honored guests, friends and family from around the state gathered in person to celebrate the service of Col. Stone. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Princess Higgins)