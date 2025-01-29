U.S. Air Force Col. Derek Routt assumes command of the New Jersey Air National Guard at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst on Feb. 1, 2025. Col. Routt previously served as the chief of staff for the ANG and the 177th Fighter Wing commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Maria Rella)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2025 16:29
|Photo ID:
|8851768
|VIRIN:
|250201-F-IM903-5202
|Resolution:
|4698x3758
|Size:
|3.94 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NJANG Assumption of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Maria Rella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.