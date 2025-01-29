NJANG Assumption of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Derek Routt assumes command of the New Jersey Air National Guard at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst on Feb. 1, 2025. Col. Routt previously served as the chief of staff for the ANG and the 177th Fighter Wing commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Maria Rella)