    NJANG Assumption of Command [Image 5 of 5]

    NJANG Assumption of Command

    02.01.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Emily Saxton 

    108th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Derek Routt assumes command of the New Jersey Air National Guard at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst on Feb. 1, 2025. Col. Routt previously served as the chief of staff for the ANG and the 177th Fighter Wing commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Maria Rella)

    This work, NJANG Assumption of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Emily Saxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

